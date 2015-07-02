BRIEF-EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
July 2 Eurotech SpA :
* Signs distribution agreement with IPC2U GmbH for Germany, Austria, German-speaking Switzerland and Eastern Europe
* IPC2U GmbH is a German supplier of industrial computers Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.