BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Novina SA :
* H1 preliminary net profit 2.01 million zlotys ($530,693) versus FY 2015 net profit forecast of 2.0 million zlotys
* Says it will update its FY 2015 forecast after publication of Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7875 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.