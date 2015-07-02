BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* Sells 23-year-old player Rasmus Thelander to the Greek club Panathinaikos F.C.
* Rasmus Thelander had contract with AAB until June 30, 2016
* Confirms 2015 guidance
* Says maintains the previously announced expectations of a profit for 2015 between 0 million Danish crowns and loss 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.