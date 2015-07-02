July 2 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :

* Sells 23-year-old player Rasmus Thelander to the Greek club Panathinaikos F.C.

* Rasmus Thelander had contract with AAB until June 30, 2016

* Confirms 2015 guidance

* Says maintains the previously announced expectations of a profit for 2015 between 0 million Danish crowns and loss 5 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

