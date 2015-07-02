BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Schlumberger AG :
* FY 2014/15 EBIT of 3.0 million euros after 5.3 million euros last year
* Generated in the fiscal year 2014/15 a turnover in the amount of 194.1 million euros ($214.81 million). This represents a decrease of 14.9 percent over the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.