July 2 Schlumberger AG :

* FY 2014/15 EBIT of 3.0 million euros after 5.3 million euros last year

* Generated in the fiscal year 2014/15 a turnover in the amount of 194.1 million euros ($214.81 million). This represents a decrease of 14.9 percent over the previous year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9036 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)