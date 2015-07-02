CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Datalogic SpA :
* Launches DS8110 and DX8210 industrial laser bar code scanners Source text: bit.ly/1KuKWlx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: