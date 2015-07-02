CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Wpp Plc
* WPP takes first steps to become first major international communications services group with a presence in Cuba
* Under a contract with state-owned Palco Group, WPP now has a permanent executive based in Havana who will be backed by an established local support team Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: