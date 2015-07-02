CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Altia Consultores SA :
* Says that Boxleo TIC SLU holds 81 percent stake in the company and no other shareholder holds more than 10 percent in the company Source text: bit.ly/1f4p1pQ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: