BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited
July 2 Cam Media SA :
Sells 100 percent of Ad-Vice Sp. z o.o. to Ströer Polska Sp. z o.o. for 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million) gross ($1 = 3.7870 zlotys)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.