BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 HKScan Oyj :
* Acquires 50 pct stake in Paimion Teurastamo slaughterhouse
* Turku-based Kaivon Liha Kaunismaa Oy will retain a 50 pct holding in the company
* Paimion Teurastamo accrued 13.8 million euros ($15.30 million) in net sales in 2014
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.