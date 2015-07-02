BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Formpipe Software AB :
* Formpipe receives an order for Long-Term Archive from a Swedish authority
* The total order value amounts to 1.1 million Swedish crowns ($130,300) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4418 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.