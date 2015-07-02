July 2 Cross Industries AG :

* Private placement successfully completed

* Main shareholder has sold 52,828,074 shares of company (approximately 23.44 pct of share capital) and currently holds approximately 74.94 pct of voting rights (number of shares: 168,916,006)

* Intends to restructure its financing and to raise debt capital in amount of up to 85 million euros ($94.04 million)