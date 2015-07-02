BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Cross Industries AG :
* Private placement successfully completed
* Main shareholder has sold 52,828,074 shares of company (approximately 23.44 pct of share capital) and currently holds approximately 74.94 pct of voting rights (number of shares: 168,916,006)
* Intends to restructure its financing and to raise debt capital in amount of up to 85 million euros ($94.04 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.