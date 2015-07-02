BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Signed, with HNA Tourism Group, a non-binding memorandum of understanding aimed to form a strategic partnership in China and other Asian markets
* Partnership would be to develop PVCP tourism concepts and mainly all-weather concepts of resorts inspired by center parcs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.