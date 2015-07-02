BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
* Placing agent is Emperor Securities Limited
July 2 Advanced Vision Technology AVT Ltd :
* Establishes joint venture with Erhardt + Leimer GmbH
* Signed joint venture documentation (asset purchase agreement and cooperation agreement) regarding a strategic alliance for the printing and converting industries
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.