BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Camellia Plc
* Announce appointment of Tom Franks as chief executive officer with effect from 1 September 2015.
* Christopher Ames has tendered his resignation as a director of Camellia with effect from 2 July 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.