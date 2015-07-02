July 2 Karel Elektronik :

* Takes 8.1 million lira ($3.02 million) order from Avea Iletisim Hizmetleri

* The order is for delivery of substructure materials and their installation for LTE Preparation Project

* Plans to carry out installation in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6840 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)