UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
July 2 Armada Bilgisayar :
* Signs distributor agreement with Axis Communications
* Says Axis Communications provides network-based camera solutions for professional institutions
DUBAI, May 8 Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).