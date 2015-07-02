Fitch Affirms Leeds Building Society at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leeds Building Society's (LBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has assigned a 'A-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to LBS as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerabili