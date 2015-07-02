Union Bank of India Q4 profit rises 13 pct, misses estimates
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.
July 2 Alstria Office Reit AG :
* Acquires an office building in Duesseldorf
* Announces signature of a binding notarised sale-and-purchase agreement for acquisition of an office building in Duesseldorf
* Asset will be acquired for an all-in-cost of around 12.4 million euros ($13.77 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.
* Says Elliott, Elliott International and EICA have combined economic exposure in Gigamon Inc of about 15.3 percent of shares outstanding