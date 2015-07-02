UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
July 2 Jcdecaux SA :
* Has been awarded the Copenhagen's street furniture contract, for a period of 15 years
* Contract covers the design, installation and maintenance of 645 bus shelters Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
DUBAI, May 8 Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).