UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
July 2 RoodMicrotec N.V. :
* Secures major order representing about 25 million euros ($27.7 million) over 10 years
* Secures a significant multi-year supply chain order for automotive industry, which will run 10 years
* As a result, supply chain activities of between 2.5 and 3 million euros per year will start in Q2 of 2016
* To finance it, company will issue shares up to a maximum of 1,000,000 euros
* Issuance is within an agreement with an investor which RoodMicrotec can choose whether to make use of it till April 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 8 Oman Investment Fund said on Monday it had closed the syndication of $600 million of conventional and Islamic finance loan facilities for its wholly owned subsidiary United Telecommunication Limited (UTL).