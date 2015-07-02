July 2 Greenyard Foods NV :

* Has been informed that reference shareholders Gimv-XL Fund and Deprez Holding have sold 5,520,000 shares in Greenyard Foods

* Sale was at 14.5 euros ($16.1) per share in a successful private placement conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Book was oversubscribed and 75 pct was allocated resulting in a total amount of 80 million euros

