CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Greenyard Foods NV :
* Has been informed that reference shareholders Gimv-XL Fund and Deprez Holding have sold 5,520,000 shares in Greenyard Foods
* Sale was at 14.5 euros ($16.1) per share in a successful private placement conducted by way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Book was oversubscribed and 75 pct was allocated resulting in a total amount of 80 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1R7CHBe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to CBS as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerabili