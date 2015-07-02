Fitch Affirms Coventry Building Society at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to CBS as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerabili