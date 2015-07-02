CORRECTED-Alfa Financial Software plans to list in London next month
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
July 2 Affine RE SA :
* Affine and Kaufman & Broad SA partner to support the development of Urbismart
* Affine and Kaufman & Broad will each hold 17 pct of capital of Urbismart
Source text: bit.ly/1IRVXsT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Alfa Financial, which provides software for the asset finance industry, said it plans to list on the London stock exchange next month.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to CBS as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerabili