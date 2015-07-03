July 3 Technip :

* Technip and Samsung consortium wins two contracts by Shell for Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Australia

* First contract covers the front-end engineering design (FEED) elements of the Browse FLNG project and was immediately novated by Shell to Woodside as operator

* Second contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the three FLNG units of the Browse project and is subject to the final investment decision from the client at the end of the FEED

