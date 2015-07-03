BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Euronext NV :
* Announces strongest six month trading and listing activity since 2011
* Activity on ETFs in June: an average daily transaction value at 587 million euros ($650.98 million), up 106 percent compared to June 2014
* Cash markets trading activity across H1 2015: average daily transaction value for period up 35 percent versus 2014
* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood in June at 9,202 million euros (up 54 percent compared with June 2014)
* Says to have experienced during H1 three of ten highest volume traded days since January 2012
* March 20 was the strongest single day of trading cash products of 18 billion euros since same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.