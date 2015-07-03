BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Median Technologies SA :
* Announces a private placement of 19.8 million euros ($21.96 million)
* Four of participants in transaction are existing shareholders in company
* Private placement realized with institutional investors
* 1,650,000 shares placed on July 2 at price of 12.00 euros per share, with a share premium of 11.95 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.