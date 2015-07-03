July 3 Median Technologies SA :

* Announces a private placement of 19.8 million euros ($21.96 million)

* Four of participants in transaction are existing shareholders in company

* Private placement realized with institutional investors

* 1,650,000 shares placed on July 2 at price of 12.00 euros per share, with a share premium of 11.95 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)