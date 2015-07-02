BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Trigano SA :
* Q3 sales 339.5 million euros ($376.8 million) versus 277.2 million euros year ago
* At the end of the cycle of presentations of the new motorhome ranges to the distribution networks, Trigano should record growth in orders by approximately 20 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1gcQG8o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.