July 2 Trigano SA :

* Q3 sales 339.5 million euros ($376.8 million) versus 277.2 million euros year ago

* At the end of the cycle of presentations of the new motorhome ranges to the distribution networks, Trigano should record growth in orders by approximately 20 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1gcQG8o Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)