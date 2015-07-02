July 2 Ab Science SA :

* The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)recommends continuation of three phase 2 studies

* Studies are assessing masitinib, one in second-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, another in second-line treatment of breast cancer, and the third in second or third-line treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)