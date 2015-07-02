BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
July 2 Ab Science SA :
* The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)recommends continuation of three phase 2 studies
* Studies are assessing masitinib, one in second-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, another in second-line treatment of breast cancer, and the third in second or third-line treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: