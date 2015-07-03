July 3 P/F Bakkafrost : * Bakkafrost says total Q2 harvest volume is 14.2 thousand tonnes. * Feed sales in Q2 2015 are 17.7 thousand tonnes. * Havsbrún sourced 86.0 thousand tonnes of raw materials in Q2 2015. * The full Q2 2015 report will be released on 25 August. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)