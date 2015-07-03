BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 FinLab AG :
* Expands its management board
* Appointed Kai Panitzki as a further member of management board of company
* Extended existing management board mandates of Stefan Schuetze and Juan Rodriguez accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.