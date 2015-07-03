July 3 Centurion Finance SA :

* To raise capital by up to 9.7 million zlotys ($2.6 million)via a series D share issue to current shareholders

* Resolves to issue no more than 96,900,000 series D shares at the issue price of 0.1 zloty per share

($1 = 3.7755 zlotys)