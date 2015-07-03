BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Centurion Finance SA :
* To raise capital by up to 9.7 million zlotys ($2.6 million)via a series D share issue to current shareholders
* Resolves to issue no more than 96,900,000 series D shares at the issue price of 0.1 zloty per share
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.