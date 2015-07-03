BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
July 3 Twintec AG :
* Successfully completes its capital increase
* Share capital of the company amounts to 35,516,250 euros ($39.45 million)divided now into as many shares
* Gross proceeds of the capital increase to strengthen the equity base and is therefore available for further growth
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago