BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 QPR Software Plc :
* City of Helsinki approved QPR Software's offer for delivering process and enterprise architecture tool as a service
* Value of entire four year agreement period is 1.5 million euros ($1.70 million)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.