July 3 Hypoport AG :

* Approves share repurchase programme

* Has decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares exclusively through stock market

* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day. Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 30.00 euros ($33.29)