BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Hypoport AG :
* Approves share repurchase programme
* Has decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of company's own shares exclusively through stock market
* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day. Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 30.00 euros ($33.29) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.