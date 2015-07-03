BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Santander
* Has reached an agreement to acquire stake held by DDFS LLC in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc ("SCUSA"), representing 9.68 pct of such company
* To acquire stake held by DDFS LLC in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc for sum of $928 million
* Following this transaction, group's stake in SCUSA will stand at about 68.7 pct
* Transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, has an impact of approximately -8 basis points on group's CET1 fully loaded capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.