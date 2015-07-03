BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Anevia SA :
* Opens 2 million euro capital increase with preferential subscription rights
* 667,000 shares to be issued with unit price 3.0 euros per share
* Ratio is 11 new shares for 41 subscription rights
* Total amount may be increased to 2.3 million euros ($2.55 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.