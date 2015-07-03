July 3 Anevia SA :

* Opens 2 million euro capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* 667,000 shares to be issued with unit price 3.0 euros per share

* Ratio is 11 new shares for 41 subscription rights

* Total amount may be increased to 2.3 million euros ($2.55 million) ($1 = 0.9014 euros)