BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Image Systems Nordic AB :
* The company;s subsidiary RemaSawco receives order worth 2.7 million Swedish crowns from Setra AB Malå Sågverk
* Installation and settlement of project to take place in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.