July 3 Entra ASA :

* A subsidiary of Entra ASA, Entra Eiendom AS, has issued a new commercial paper with term from 10.07.2015 to 10.12.2015

* The coupon is 1.50 percent p.a. and the first tranche amounts to 300,000,000 Norwegian crowns

