July 3 Caverion Oyj :

* Has signed contract with general contractor Fira Oy on the total technical solutions of building systems to the renovation of the Elisa Head Office in Helsinki

* Renovated office premises are to be completed in August 2016

* Value of contract is about 5.7 million euros ($6.30 million)

