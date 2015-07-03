BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Caverion Oyj :
* Has signed contract with general contractor Fira Oy on the total technical solutions of building systems to the renovation of the Elisa Head Office in Helsinki
* Renovated office premises are to be completed in August 2016
* Value of contract is about 5.7 million euros ($6.30 million)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.