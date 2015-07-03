BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
July 3 Karel Elektronik :
* Signs letter of intent with Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri and Turkcell Superonline Ilestisim Hizmetleri for Outdoor MW RL project at $4.85 million
* The letter of intent includes delivery of materials, software, installation and maintenance
* Plans to carry out deliveries and installations between 2015 and 2017


* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago