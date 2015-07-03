BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Kotipizza Group Oyj and FIM Investment Services Ltd have signed a market making agreement in accordance with NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd's guidelines for market making Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: