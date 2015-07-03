July 3 Borgestad ASA :

* Borgestad Properties AS, wholly owned subsidiary of Borgestad, has received notification from the tax authorities considering changing the tax return for the tax year 2013

* The consequence of the possible change will be a tax expense of 44 million Norwegian crowns ($5.51 million) and a corresponding reduction of recorded equity

* Does not agree with tax office evaluation Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9827 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)