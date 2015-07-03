BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe SA :
* Signs Claudio Beauvue from EA Guingamp for 4.5 million euros ($4.99 million), plus up to 3 million euros in incentives as well as an earn-out on a future transfer Source text: bit.ly/1C6oL3L Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9012 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: