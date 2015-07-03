BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 AS Roma SpA :
* Signs agreement with Cagliari Calcio SpA on temporary acquisition of player Victor Ibarbo for the period until June 30, 2016 for 5 million euros ($5.55 million)
* The agreement envisages up to additional 6 million euros if certain conditions are met
* Moreover the agreement includes the option right for the definitive acquisition at the end of 2015/16 season for 8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qPhFMv) Further company coverage: