July 3 CRH Plc :

* Swiss competition commission investigation update

* Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) announced decision to impose fines on association and major Swiss wholesalers, including about CHF 34 million on CRH Plc

* Fine imposed on CRH Plc is about 70 pct less than fine that secretariat proposed in May 2014 (CHF 119 million)

* Continues to be of view that position of ComCo is fundamentally ill-founded and views proposed fine as unjustified