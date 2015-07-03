BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts Q1 profit of 129.1 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 661.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 CRH Plc :
* Swiss competition commission investigation update
* Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) announced decision to impose fines on association and major Swiss wholesalers, including about CHF 34 million on CRH Plc
* Fine imposed on CRH Plc is about 70 pct less than fine that secretariat proposed in May 2014 (CHF 119 million)
* Continues to be of view that position of ComCo is fundamentally ill-founded and views proposed fine as unjustified Link to press release: (bit.ly/1LZB8ii) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.