July 6 Purecircle Ltd

* Sales in second half FY2015 (2h FY2015) are expected to be US$84 million giving not less than US$127 million for full year FY2015

* Expect FY2015 growth in sales volumes and revenues to result in gross margin 9%, EBITDA 16% and net profit 73% higher than FY2014