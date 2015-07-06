BRIEF-Zhonghe receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10144890.3), for manufacturing method of lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides materials
July 6 Purecircle Ltd
* Sales in second half FY2015 (2h FY2015) are expected to be US$84 million giving not less than US$127 million for full year FY2015
* Expect FY2015 growth in sales volumes and revenues to result in gross margin 9%, EBITDA 16% and net profit 73% higher than FY2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping World Holdings Inc sees offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock - SEC filing