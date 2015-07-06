BRIEF-Pegatron plans to boost unit's capital by $100 mln
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
July 6 Euronext:
* Will proceed to the delisting of Golog Holding shares from Marche Libre as of July 10
* Reason for Golog Holding delisting is bankruptcy
* Last trading date on Golog Holding shares is July 9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXm6Yi (Please cut and paste the link onto a browser to read the release)
* Says its board approves capex of T$38 billion ($1.26 billion)