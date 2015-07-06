BRIEF-Zhonghe receives patent license
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10144890.3), for manufacturing method of lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxides materials
July 6 Continental AG
* Says will redeem USD bond of $950 million that has been issued in September 2012 with a coupon of 4.50%
* Says early redemption on Sept. 15, 2015, at 102.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Camping World Holdings Inc sees offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock - SEC filing