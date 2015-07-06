Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Industrivarden ab says earnings per share for first half of year were sek 21.43 (11.63).
* Industrivarden ab says net asset value on june 30, 2015, was sek 175/share.
* The total return for the first half of the year was 18% for the Class A shares and 19% for the Class C shares, compared with 10% for the SIXRX total return index.
* Says work is under way to recruit a new ceo for Industrivärden, who board hopes to be able to present during Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.