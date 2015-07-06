UPDATE 2-Philippines' new c.bank chief signals continuity and reforms
* To find innovative ways to make financial system more responsive
(Repeats with no changes to text)
July 6 (Reuters) -
* Industrivarden ab says earnings per share for first half of year were sek 21.43 (11.63).
* Industrivarden ab says net asset value on june 30, 2015, was sek 175/share.
* The total return for the first half of the year was 18% for the Class A shares and 19% for the Class C shares, compared with 10% for the SIXRX total return index.
* Says work is under way to recruit a new ceo for Industrivärden, who board hopes to be able to present during Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* To find innovative ways to make financial system more responsive
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S