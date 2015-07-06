July 6 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Some time ago ZetaDisplay signed a framework agreement with Kjell & Co concerning the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platforms for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing for the Swedish market

* The supplementary agreement covers the new establishment in Norway by Kjell & Co, with total responsibility for the supply of ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal and its technical platform, including operation and support

* The roll-out is to start this year, and Kjell & Co aims in the next few years to have opened about 60 stores in Norway Source text for Eikon:

